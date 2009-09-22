≡ Menu

Fantastic Libertarian Rapper: Neema V

by on September 22, 2009
As noted on LewRockwell.com, there’s a wonderful Rap video by a young libertarian rapper, Neema V (from Houston, so he’s my homie). See the video below, and a great short interview by him on FreeTalkLive, in which Neema V goes on about the influence Ron Paul, Lew Rockwell, and Butler Shaffer had on him (Shaffer’s book Boundaries of Order is featured in the video). This young man is intelligent, thoughtful, pleasant, interesting, and talented (amazing video and song for a home-made solo production). Go Neema V! FYNV!!

From FreeTalkLive:

09/20/09

FTL Interviews Rapper Neema V
We interview anarchocapitalist rapper Neema V about the liberty message and the rap community. Here’s the archive.

