Volume 3 of Rothbard’s History of Economic Thought Exists!

It’s a tragedy Rothbard died in 1995, before he could finish his History of Economic Thought series. At the time of his death, he had only published volumes I and II (epub and PDF files available here; Mises catalog). However, as noted in the Mises store entry for Vol. III, The History of Economic Thought: From Marx to Hayek, although he “died before he could write his third volume of his famous History of Economic Thought that would cover the birth and development of the Austrian School, through the Keynesian Revolution and Chicago School,” “he had already mapped out the entire project.” And, it turns out: it’s on tape! “Fortunately, the Mises Institute had Rothbard lecture on his discoveries and analysis of this period while he was researching the topic. The tapes were only recently discovered. We re-mastered them, and put them on a single MP3-CD: nearly seven hours of lectures.”
And, they are also available in free MP3 downloads here, and listed below.
Update: The links below now also contain transcriptions of the lectures (thanks to a donation from Thomas Topp), which I have stitched together as a single file (PDF).
Hayek and His Lamentable Contemporaries
The final lecture in a series of six, taken from the MP3 CD entitled “The History of Economic Thought: From Marx to Hayek” [1:07:46]
|Murray N. Rothbard
|Thursday, January 12, 2006
Mises and Austrian Economics
The fifth in a series of six lectures, taken from the MP3 CD entitled “The History of Economic Thought: From Marx to Hayek” [56:38]
|Murray N. Rothbard
|Thursday, January 12, 2006
Menger and Böhm-Bawerk
The fourth in a series of six lectures, taken from the MP3 CD entitled “The History of Economic Thought: From Marx to Hayek” [1:11:37]
|Murray N. Rothbard
|Thursday, January 12, 2006
The Pre-Austrians
The third in a series of six lectures, taken from the MP3 CD entitled “The History of Economic Thought: From Marx to Hayek” [1:11:55]
|Murray N. Rothbard
|Thursday, January 12, 2006
The Emergence of Communism
The second in a series of six lectures, taken from the MP3 CD entitled “The History of Economic Thought: From Marx to Hayek” [1:11:47]
|Murray N. Rothbard
|Thursday, January 12, 2006
Ideology and Theories of History
The first in a series of six lectures, taken from the MP3 CD entitled “The History of Economic Thought: From Marx to Hayek” [1:06:34]
|Murray N. Rothbard
|Thursday, January 12, 2006
