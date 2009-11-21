Kinsella IP Interview on The Peter Mac Show

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (10.0MB)
I was invited to be a guest on The Peter Mac Show last night and ended up staying on for both hours. It was a pretty in-depth interview. The host asked impressively intelligent questions for someone who had just started coming around to the anti-IP position (after reading my Intellectual Property and Libertarianism just the day before (!)). The MP3 files are here: hour 1; hour 2 (on Peter’s site, hour 1, hour 2). [Local files: hour 1; hour 2]
Great interview and playing the intro from ‘Limelight’ from Rush is an added bonus!