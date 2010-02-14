Antiwar Interview: Kinsella on Bill of Rights, Intellectual Property

Antiwar Radio: Stephan Kinsella

Stephan Kinsella, fellow at the Mises Institute and author of the book Against Intellectual Property [.pdf], discusses the federal government’s appropriation of the Bill of Rights – through the 14th Amendment – to regulate state powers, the debate about whether current lawlessness can rightfully be blamed on deviation from the beneficent Constitution or if the problem lies in the deeply flawed document itself and why ideas can’t be property.

(local copy)

