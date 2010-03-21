Kinsella Intellectual Property discussion on Freedomain Radio Book Club

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (56.1MB)
From Stefan Molyneux’s post on the Mises forum:
The Freedomain Radio Book Club had a great discussion with Stephan about intellectual property which I thought you might enjoy…
FDR1616 Stephan Kinsella on Intellectual Property from Freedomain Radio
We did this yesterday, Mar. 20, 2010. It was about an hour and was a nice, intelligent discussion of IP and related libertarian issues. (Local MP3 file — 59MB)
Update: This originally appeared on The Voluntary Life, Author Interview: Stephan Kinsella on Against Intellectual Property (March 20, 2010; see also their interesting episode Against Intellectual Property: A Follow Up Discussion). The Voluntary Life version has an added introduction by the host.
