≡ Menu

Kinsella Intellectual Property discussion on Freedomain Radio Book Club

by on March 21, 2010
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (56.1MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

From Stefan Molyneux’s post on the Mises forum:

The Freedomain Radio Book Club had a great discussion with Stephan about intellectual property which I thought you might enjoy…

FDR1616 Stephan Kinsella on Intellectual Property from Freedomain Radio

Play Now

We did this yesterday, Mar. 20, 2010. It was about an hour and was a nice, intelligent discussion of IP and related libertarian issues. (Local MP3 file — 59MB)

[Mises; AM]

Update: This originally appeared on The Voluntary LifeAuthor Interview: Stephan Kinsella on Against Intellectual Property (March 20, 2010; see also their interesting episode Against Intellectual Property: A Follow Up Discussion). The Voluntary Life version has an added introduction by the host.

Share
{ 3 comments… add one }
  • Quamkarbump March 30, 2010, 5:40 am

    Greetings,

    I am originally from the USA. and I’m completely new in your community.

    I have chozen the username Quamkarbump since it entails a letter from every single particular person from my household. As you possibly can see I have a rather huge loved ones whom I adore most. I thank them daily for putting up with me.

    My real name is Andrea, Nice to meet you all.

    Simply popped in to say greetings to everybody. This is my very first time the following and I experience it all as highly fascinating!!! I am as new a amateur as they come about the web but I am so glad I discovered this community forum where I think I can connect and study with others here with the community.

    I’ve three attractive children, two girls and a boy. The girls are both 9 and my boy is 12. I was blessed sufficient to receive them with my partner whom I adore deeply.
    I’m seeking forward to seeing us all grow as a community and being collaborating as significantly and as beneficial as I privately can.

    Regards,

    Quamkarbump

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1999 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright

%d bloggers like this: