Education Today and Tomorrow: Interview about Montessori with AMI President

I’ve discussed my thoughts on the Montessori educational method previously (see my article Montessori, Peace, and Libertarianism; also my posts Montessori and “Unschooling”; Bullying and Libertarianism; Libertarian Parenting–A Freedomain Radio Conversation). Last week the excellent KERA radio program “Think” had a great interview with André Roberfroid, President of Association Montessori Internationale, about the Montessori method: “Education Today and Tomorrow.” He does a good job of explaining the beauty and benefits of the Montessori approach (though he does have some confused notions about expanding the public school sector; these confused political views, it seems to me, are orthogonal to his educational ideas, and can be ignored). The interview is here; and the podcast can be found on iTunes here.
