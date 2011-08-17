≡ Menu

Education Today and Tomorrow: Interview about Montessori with AMI President

by on August 17, 2011
André Roberfroid, President of Association Montessori Internationale

André Roberfroid, President of Association Montessori Internationale

I’ve discussed my thoughts on the Montessori educational method previously (see my article Montessori, Peace, and Libertarianism; also my posts Montessori and “Unschooling”; Bullying and Libertarianism; Libertarian Parenting–A Freedomain Radio Conversation). Last week the excellent KERA radio program “Think” had a great interview with André Roberfroid, President of Association Montessori Internationale, about the Montessori method: “Education Today and Tomorrow.” He does a good job of explaining the beauty and benefits of the Montessori approach (though he does have some confused notions about expanding the public school sector; these confused political views, it seems to me, are orthogonal to his educational ideas, and can be ignored). The interview is here; and the podcast can be found on iTunes here.

 

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (0.0KB)

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1789 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2016 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright