≡ Menu

FreeTalkLive/XM Extreme Talk Appearance re Intellectual Property

by on August 22, 2011

I was a guest last night on FreeTalkLive (Sunday, Aug. 21, 2011), discussing intellectual property with Sunday hosts Mark Edge and Stephanie. We talked for about an hour and a half, from 7pm-830pm EDT and had a good, wide-ranging discussion. A few callers called in near the end. This was the FTL debut on XM satellite radio’s “Extreme Talk”, XM 165. The show is now available on the podcast feed here (local MP3) (KOL082).

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (40.4MB)

Share
{ 1 comment… add one }
  • Tom August 22, 2011, 1:52 am

    I listen to FTL every night and you did an excellent job. I’m always happy when Mises scholars find their way into my podcasts.

    Thanks for supporting real property rights, mr k.

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1789 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2016 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright