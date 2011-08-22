FreeTalkLive/XM Extreme Talk Appearance re Intellectual Property

I was a guest last night on FreeTalkLive (Sunday, Aug. 21, 2011), discussing intellectual property with Sunday hosts Mark Edge and Stephanie. We talked for about an hour and a half, from 7pm-830pm EDT and had a good, wide-ranging discussion. A few callers called in near the end. This was the FTL debut on XM satellite radio’s “Extreme Talk”, XM 165. The show is now available on the podcast feed here (local MP3) (KOL082).