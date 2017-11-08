≡ Menu

The Dialectics of Liberty (2020)

by on November 8, 2017

I’ve been invited to contribute to a proposed new book, The Dialectics of Liberty, co-edited by Chris Sciabarra, Ed Younkins, and Roger Bissell, for possible publication by Lexington Books in 2019–20. My chapter will likely be based on my article “New Rationalist Directions in Libertarian Rights Theory,” 12:2 Journal of Libertarian Studies: 313–26 (Fall 1996), updated including material drawn from other material:

Updates to follow in due course.

