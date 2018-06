“Introduction” to J. Neil Schulman’s Origitent: Why Original Content is Property

I wrote the “Introduction” (really, a foreword) to J. Neil Schulman’s latest book, Origitent: Why Original Content is Property (Steve Heller Publishing, 2018), to be published later today, if I’m not mistaken (as noted by Neil on Facebook). It will include a transcript of our previous discussion at KOL208 | Conversation with Schulman about Logorights and Media-Carried Property.

I’ll post my “Introduction” and the transcript here in due course.

