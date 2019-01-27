I just received my paper copy of The Uniqueness of Western Law: A Reactionary Manifesto, by English anarchist libertarian legal scholar Richard Storey. I haven’t read it yet, but this handsomely-produced volume looks interesting and adds to the growing collection of introductions or primers to libertarian thought, which include, as I noted in my Foreword to Chase Rachels’s A Spontaneous Order, other recent works such as: Jeffrey A. Miron’s Libertarianism, From A to Z (2010), Jacob Huebert’s great Libertarianism Today (2010),1 Gary Chartier’s The Conscience of an Anarchist (2011), Gerard Casey’s superb Libertarian Anarchism (2012), Keir Martland’s Liberty from a Beginner: Selected Essays (2nd ed., 2016), and Todd Seavey’s Libertarianism for Beginners (2016).
