Łukasz Dominiak, The Problem of Axiomatic Status of the Self-Ownership Principled in the Libertarian Political Philosophy

by on April 21, 2019

Łukasz Dominiak has just published what looks to be an interesting paper, “The Problem of Axiomatic Status of the Self-Ownership Principled in the Libertarian Political Philosophy“. I say “looks to be” as it is in Polish. The English Abstract is below. I have included a link to this paper in my “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide” (2011) and Supplemental Resources.

Abstract

The subject-matter of the present paper is one of the fundamental theoretical bases of the libertarian political philosophy: the principle of self-ownership. Th e research problem of the paper is the following question: Is the self-ownership principle an axiom? The research method employed in the paper is the method of disputatio. Based on the conducted research, the paper proposes the affirmative thesis: the self-ownership principle is an axiom. The paper presents a conceptual framework that distinguishes between self-possession, selfownership, and the justifi cation of the latter. It also develops a line of argument which demonstrates that although prima facie only the self-possession is an axiom, self-possession necessarily implies selfownership, granting thereby the axiomatic status to the latter too.

Keywords: libertarianism, self-ownership, selfpossession, axiom, argumentation ethics, natural rights, natural law

  • Dennis New April 21, 2019, 5:57 pm

    Is “self ownership” really such a fundamental or particularly libertarian thing? Would statist-commies dispute it?

    • Stephan Kinsella April 22, 2019, 10:00 pm

      Yes, they do not support self-ownership consistently. Only libertarians do.

