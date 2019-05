“What Libertarianism Is” in Portuguese Libertarian Book

My article “What Libertarianism Is” was previously translated (by Lacombi Lauss) into (Brazlian) Portuguese as “O que é libertarianismo.”

Now a new translation, in Portugal Portuguese, by Carlos Novais, appears, with an introductory note, in a new book on libertarianism, Liberais À Solta!.

