“The Monopoly on Violence” Documentary

A new libertarian documentary was released yesterday by Stateless Productions (with a talented team including Peter R. Quinones, of the Libertarian Institute, Robert Beeler, Chris Cofer, and others): The Monopoly on Violence. It was released for streaming and download yesterday, May 31, 2020, and is available on Youtube etc. (see embeds below).

The documentary features a number of anti-state thinkers (many of them Austrian anarcho-capitalists), including Ron Paul, Tom Woods, Dave Smith, and yours truly.

Teaser trailer:

Full documentary:

