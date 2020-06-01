≡ Menu

“The Monopoly on Violence” Documentary

by on June 1, 2020

A new libertarian documentary was released yesterday by Stateless Productions (with a talented team including Peter R. Quinones, of the Libertarian Institute, Robert Beeler, Chris Cofer, and others): The Monopoly on Violence. It was released for streaming and download yesterday, May 31, 2020, and is available on Youtube etc. (see embeds below).

Image may contain: 1 person, textThe documentary features a number of anti-state thinkers (many of them Austrian anarcho-capitalists), including Ron Paul, Tom Woods, Dave Smith, and yours truly.

Teaser trailer:

Full documentary:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

