≡ Menu

Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society

by on January 8, 2021

Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 11 (Summer 1995), p. 132. An edited version is to be included in my forthcoming Law in a Libertarian World.

Note: I have since changed my mind on the some of the issues regarding the Hayekian “knowledge problem” and Leoni’s work in this regard, as I noted in a subsequent article, “Knowledge, Calculation, Conflict, and Law,” footnote 5 and accompanying text:

This is why private-property rights serve Barnett’s goals of peace and prosperity: private property rights permit conflicts to be avoided (peace) and allow genuine, free-market money prices to form which can be used for economic calculation and hence rational resource allocation (prosperity).

Concentration on the information-conveying role of prices instead of calculation obscures this role.[5] For example, Hayekians claim that prices contain economic information in “condensed” (or encrypted, encoded, or abridged) form. Barnett follows the Hayekians when he states that “the knowledge-disseminating function of prices is largely unknown . . . the knowledge embedded in prices is not explicit. . . . It is encoded knowledge.”

5. Leoni seems to similarly attribute Hayekian knowledge-related concepts to Mises:

“[T]hat the central authorities in a totalitarian economy lack any knowledge of market pricesin making their economic plans is only a corollary of the fact that central authorities always lack a sufficient knowledge of the infinite number of elements and factors that contribute to the social intercourse of individuals at any time and at any level. (Freedom and the Law, 89 passim.)”

See also Kinsella, “Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society,” esp. 157–60, in which I, too, influenced by Leoni, conflated Hayekian and Misesian ideas in overstating the analogies between central economic planning and central law-creation. See note [25] below, and accompanying text, concerning the possibility of deducting more concrete legal principles from (themselves deduced) abstract rights.

Oh, that I had heeded Jeff Herbener’s comments on an earlier manuscript, but I either got these comments too late, or did not fully appreciate them at the time. (More information on the calculation debate; see also Knowledge vs. Calculation, Mises Blog (July 11, 2006) [Mises blog versionarchived version with comments].)

A condensed version of this article was published as “Legislation and Law in a Free Society,” 45 The Freeman 561 (September 1995), and later as “Legislation and Law in a Free Society,” Mises Daily (Feb. 25, 2010).

For related speeches, lectures, and interviews:

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Next post:

Previous post:

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1830 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2021 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright

%d bloggers like this: