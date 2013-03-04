≡ Menu

KOL 028 | The Liberty Movement, Past And Present: Recollections With A Friend From The Beginning

by on March 4, 2013
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 028.

My old friend Jack Criss (ProBizMS, Ready, Aim, Right!) and I had a discussion reminiscing about how we became friends 25 years ago, our early Objectivist phases, how communication and the movement has changed over the years, his 1980s libertarian radio talk show in Jackson, MS. We touched on many issues including where the liberty movement stands today, optimism vs. cynicism, entrepreneurs and government interference, Ayn Rand’s best novel, why politics is futile and much more…

