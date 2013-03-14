KOL 032 | On the Bill Handel Show Discussing Blackmail, Tiger Woods, David Letterman (2009)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 13:33 — 12.4MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 032.
From Kinsella on Bill Handel Show Discussing Blackmail, Tiger Woods, David Letterman (Dec. 14, 2009) (Mises): I was a guest on the Bill Handel Show in late 2009 discussing the libertarian perspective on blackmail, with reference to the Tiger Woods and other cases. (See my post Blackmail should be legal: the case of David Letterman.) We also touched on common law versus legislation (see my Legislation and Law in a Free Society), intellectual property, reputation rights and defamation law, prostitution, and extortion. Handel, though apparently not a libertarian, was a very smart and fair host. See the Bill Handel Show podcast.