KOL 042 | “Estoppel: A New Justification for Individual Rights” (audio)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 042.
This is a reading of my paper “Estoppel: A New Justification for Individual Rights,” which was published in Reason Papers No. 17 (Fall 1992). It was narrated by Carlos Morales on the Renegade Variety Hour podcast (April 18, 2013).
This was the first of my libertarian theory works and a precursor to other articles such as “Punishment and Proportionality: The Estoppel Approach,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 12:1 (Spring 1996), “New Rationalist Directions in Libertarian Rights Theory,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 12:2 (Fall 1996), and “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide,” Mises Daily (May 27, 2011) (the latter of which includes “Discourse Ethics and Liberty: A Skeletal Ebook”).
