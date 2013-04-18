≡ Menu

KOL 042 | “Estoppel: A New Justification for Individual Rights” (audio)

by on April 18, 2013
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 25:47 — 24.0MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 042.

This is a reading of my  paper “Estoppel: A New Justification for Individual Rights,” which was published in Reason Papers No. 17 (Fall 1992). It was narrated by Carlos Morales on the Renegade Variety Hour podcast (April 18, 2013).

This was the first of my libertarian theory works and a precursor to other articles such as “Punishment and Proportionality: The Estoppel Approach,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 12:1 (Spring 1996),  “New Rationalist Directions in Libertarian Rights Theory,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 12:2  (Fall 1996), and “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide,” Mises Daily (May 27, 2011) (the latter of which includes “Discourse Ethics and Liberty: A Skeletal Ebook”).

Share
{ 2 comments… add one }
  • Carlos Morales April 19, 2013, 8:08 am

    Glad you enjoyed my reading – admittedly, I stumbled through a few of the words.

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright