KOL 044 | “Correcting some Common Libertarian Misconceptions” (PFS 2011)

by on May 2, 2013
This is my speech “Correcting some Common Libertarian Misconceptions,” delivered on May 28, 2011, at the Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society. The video is here, and streamed below; here is the powerpoint presentation. I elaborate on these issues in my six-lecture Mises Academy course, “Libertarian Controversies,” to be added to the podcast stream next (see KOL episodes 045-050).

Update: see also KOL185: Clarifying Libertarian Theory (Liberty.me, July 2014)

 

pfs-2011 Stephan Kinsella, Correcting Some Common Libertarian Misconceptions from Sean Gabb on Vimeo.

[This speech was discussed previously on the Mises blog with extensive comments, and also on my blog]

Update: Thanks to Joseph Fetz with help cleaning up the original audio file.

