≡ Menu

KOL 049 | “Libertarian Controversies Lecture 5” (Mises Academy, 2011)

by on May 4, 2013
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:31:35 — 21.0MB)

Libertarian ControversiesKinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 049.

This is lecture 5 (of 6) of my 2011 Mises Academy course “Libertarian Controversies.”  This talk covered “Controversies and Conundrums,” such as monarchy vs. democracy, discrimination and diversity, immigration, incitement and causation (cont.), property rights, legal and logical positivism, fraud, contracts and inalienability, self-ownership, creation and the source of rights, and common libertarian misconceptions and mistakes such as scarcity vs. nonrivalry, states’ rights, loser-pays system, an educational voucher system, push the button hypos, rights as a subset of morals, spam as aggression, the danger of metaphors and equivocation, working for the state, shrinkwrap, clickwrap, and fine print in contracts, federalism, left vs. rights, activism, use of courts, forgiving crimes, abandoned property, fractional reserve banking, inalienability/voluntary slavery, mutualism, relevant technological unit, the Lockean proviso, the Blockean proviso, Rothbard on copyright, Constitutional sentimentalism, Georgism, strategy, thick vs. thin, and other issues. Slides for this lecture are appended below (also used for lecture 6).

For background information, links to recommended reading, and audio and slides for all six lectures, see  KOL 045 | “Libertarian Controversies Lecture 1″ (Mises Academy, 2011). The remaining lectures will be released here in the podcast feed in upcoming days.

Update: The videos of all six lectures are now available here; the video for this particular lecture is embedded below.

Share
{ 1 comment… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright