KOL008 | “Against Intellectual Property” (audiobook)

by on January 27, 2013
This is an audiobook version of my Against Intellectual Property (1 hr 54 min.); .mp3 format or .m4b iTunes book format (each about 57M); also available in a Mises.org version and on iTunes U. Narrated by Jock Coats.

  • Scott R March 24, 2013, 7:32 am

    Very happy to see that you’ve offered this up for free. I was thinking just yesterday (after reading some of the older back-and-forth with Wenzel) that I wanted to use up one of my credits on Audbile to get it (if it was available there). But now I can have it for free!

    One possible non-issue: I downloaded each chapter through the iTunes U app, but there is a final chapter (after the Appendix) with the name “Against Intellectual Property” which won’t download or play (streaming). I suspect its not a real chapter anyway, seeing as it appears *after* the Conclusion and Appendix, but I figured I’d bring it to your attention.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

