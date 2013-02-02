≡ Menu

KOL009 | Decline to State Interview: Intellectual Property, Anarchy

by on February 2, 2013
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 009.

I appeared recently on Decline to State, discussing Locke, property rights, intellectual property, anarchy, and so on. From their description:

Show #39: January 23 2013 with Stephan Kinsella — by The Decline to State team — last modified Jan 29, 2013 02:15 PM

The Decline to State team sits down with patent lawyer and libertarian author Stephan Kinsella. We delve deep into the roots of property rights – where do they come from? Was Locke wrong? Why is intellectual property fundamentally different from normal property? How long does it take Decline to State to bring up bitcoins? Listen to find out answers to these perplexing questions!

One interesting thing we discuss is the fact that in libertarian discussions nowadays, it’s only a matter of time before Bitcoin comes up—or, in my case, intellectual property. Sort of a libertarian version of Godwin’s Law. So it was funny that after this was discussed, we went for a long stretch avoiding both topics, until I called to the hosts’ attention that we had succeeded in doing this.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

