KOL013 | “Intellectual Property and Libertarianism,” Mises University 2009

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 53:53 — 21.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 013.
“Intellectual Property and Libertarianism,” speech presented at Mises University 2009 (July 30, 2009; audio; video); speech podcast on The Lew Rockwell Show, #131, as The Intellectual Property Racket (Aug. 19, 2009).
This presentation was different than others I’ve done in the past on IP, partly because, as it for students, I tried to start from the ground up, and also to integrate the proper approach to IP with the essential principles of libertarian political philosophy. Thus part of the talk summarized my view of what libertarianism is, and then applied it to IP; this summary view of the libertarian framework was distilled from a more elaborated version, contained in my What Libertarianism Is. My article “Intellectual Property and Libertarianism,” based on this speech, appeared in the December 2009 issue of Liberty (local PDF); an ensuing letters section with discussion between me and some critics can be found in Yeager and Other Letters Re Liberty article “Intellectual Property and Libertarianism”. A version with more detailed endnotes appeared as “Intellectual Property and Libertarianism,” Mises Daily, Nov. 17, 2009.