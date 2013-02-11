KOL015 | “Interview by Matt Cockerill of Young Americans for Liberty” (2009)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 42:44 — 17.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 015.
YAL interview (October 7, 2009) by Matt Cockerill of Young Americans for Liberty. Our interview covered several topics, such as minarchism vs. anarcho-libertarianism, the non-aggression principle, gay marriage, restitution vs. retribution, intellectual property, and pessimism and activism. (YouTube version)
