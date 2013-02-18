≡ Menu

KOL017 | Liberty Beat Interview (Intellectual Property and cetera)

by on February 18, 2013
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:37:52 — 49.2MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 017.

I was interviewed last night on the Liberty Beat podcast, episode 33 (Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013). Hosts Daniel Benoy, David Shepherd, and Chinaman. We had a nice, long, in-depth discussion about IP, and also the Ron Paul v. ronpaul.com dispute, and other topics as noted below.

Notes from the Liberty Beat release:

Liberty Beat Podcast – Episode 33 – Stephan Kinsella

Intellectual Property Attorney and outspoken libertarian Stephan Kinsella joins us today to give the most eloquent opposition to concept of ‘Intellectual Property’ we’ve ever had on the show.  Listen in while we explore the complex distortions created by this destructive system!

Topics:

  • State Versus Freedom & Technology
  • Special Guest: Stephan Kinsella
  • Locke-ian Ideas & Intellectual Property
  • Patent & Copyright
  • First Sale Doctrine (Omega v. Costco)
  • Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel & Trademarks
  • WTO Antigua $25m Ideas
  • Who owns the copyrights of a picture?
  • Linking to copyrighted material
  • Aaron Swartz, PACER & JSTOR
  • Copyright & Plagiarism & Trademark
  • Exception to the DMCA
  • Ron Paul & the Domain Name Squatters
  • Dead Space 3 & the farming glitch
  • Contracts of Adhesion

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright