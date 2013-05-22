KOL059 | Libertarian Parenting—Freedomain Radio with Stefan Molyneux (2010)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 53:00 — 53.2MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 059.
From: Libertarian Parenting–A Freedomain Radio Conversation with Stephan Kinsella, FreeDomain Radio #1689 (Thursday, 1 Jul 2010): “Two libertarian parents discuss how to best raise confident and freethinking children, including discipline without aggression, Montessori education, resolving conflicts and teaching skepticism and rationality.” See also: my TLS post Stefan Molyneux’s “Libertarian Parenting” Series; and my post Montessori and “Unschooling”.