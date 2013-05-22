KOL060 | Guest on Ernest Hancock’s Declare Your Independence radio show: intellectual property and libertarianism (2010)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 060.

This is a Discussion of intellectual property and libertarianism on Ernest Hancock’s Declare Your Independence radio show (Sep. 14, 2010). I was on the show for about two hours (hours 2 and 3 of his show) discussing intellectual property. It was a pretty wide-ranging, radical discussion, but I think I made progress with Ernie (update: I since met Ernie in person at Libertopia 2012 and we had a nice visit together). The MP3 files are on the show’s page for that day; local files: hour 1; hour 2; hour 3.