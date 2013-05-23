≡ Menu

KOL061 | “How Intellectual Property Hampers Capitalism” (Mises Institute 2010)

by on May 23, 2013
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 24:35 — 8.5MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 061.

This is my speech “How Intellectual Property Hampers Capitalism,” from the Mises Institute Supporters’ Summit: “The Economic Recovery:  Washington’s Big Lie” (Oct. 9 2010, Auburn Alabama). A transcript is here; see also the article based on this talk: “How Intellectual Property Hampers the Free Market,” The Freeman (June 2011), republished as “How to Slow Economic Progress,” Mises Daily (June 1, 2011). The Youtube video is below.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

