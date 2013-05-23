KOL061 | “How Intellectual Property Hampers Capitalism” (Mises Institute 2010)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 24:35 — 8.5MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 061.
This is my speech “How Intellectual Property Hampers Capitalism,” from the Mises Institute Supporters’ Summit: “The Economic Recovery: Washington’s Big Lie” (Oct. 9 2010, Auburn Alabama). A transcript is here; see also the article based on this talk: “How Intellectual Property Hampers the Free Market,” The Freeman (June 2011), republished as “How to Slow Economic Progress,” Mises Daily (June 1, 2011). The Youtube video is below.