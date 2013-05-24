KOL062 | “Intellectual Freedom and Learning versus Patent and Copyright” (2010)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:37 — 13.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 062.
This is my speech “Intellectual Freedom and Learning versus Patent and Copyright,” at the 2010 Students For Liberty Texas Regional Conference, University of Texas, Austin. I discussed this previously in my post Kinsella Speech at Students for Liberty – Texas Conference (Austin), on “Intellectual Freedom vs Patent and Copyright”. An edited transcrip appears in my article “Intellectual Freedom and Learning Versus Patent and Copyright,” Economic Notes No. 113 (Libertarian Alliance, Jan. 18, 2011); also published as “Intellectual Freedom and Learning Versus Patent and Copyright,” The Libertarian Standard (Jan. 19, 2011). The video is below.