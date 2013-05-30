≡ Menu

KOL066 | LiveFreeFM with Nathan Fraser

by on May 30, 2013
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 066.

LiveFreeFM (IP), with Nathan Fraser (May 26, 2013):

Stephan Kinsella joins us this week to discuss his work as a patent lawyer and libertarian, and how it has brought him to the forefront of the anti-IP movement. We discuss the legalities involving intellectual property, the morality of the concept, and whether or not it serves the utilitarian purposes that are used to justify it. Then, towards the end of the show, we discuss emerging technologies that are challenging the validity of intellectual property.

