KOL070 | Interview on Red Ice Radio (Sweden) about Libertarianism, Property Rights, IP

Stephan Kinsella – Hour 1 – Against Intellectual Property

July 3, 2013

Stephan Kinsella is Founder and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers, Founder and Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and a member of the Editorial Board of Reason Papers. A registered patent attorney and former adjunct professor at South Texas College of Law, Stephan has published numerous articles and books on IP law, international law, and the application of libertarian principles to legal topics. In the first hour, we’ll discuss individual property and intellectual property. Stephan explains the purpose of property rules and rights. He’ll discuss John Locke’s principle of first appropriation or the homestead principle. Locke argued in support of individual property rights as “natural rights.” We tie this into the Libertarian debate verses other political parties. Then, Kinsella argues the negative impact of intellectual property. He also explains how intellectual property laws control freedom of speech and violate various constitutional amendments. In the member’s hour, Stephan continues to give examples to state his case against intellectual property. We hear how the state profits from these copyright, trademark and patent laws. And we’ll learn about the inordinate power of the copyright industry. He talks about how we’d prosper if the current gatekeeper, guarding intellectual property, eroded as it does more damage than good. Later, we’ll discuss the true free market. Today laws are in place protecting companies from competition. The hour ends on where things are heading and the impact of technological change.