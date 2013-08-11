KOL074 | The Libertarian: Interview by Keir Martland: Argumentation Ethics, Immigration, Libertarian Property Theory

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:04:39 — 59.2MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 074.
This is my interview from The Libertarian, by Keir Martland. It was released as The Libertarian: Podcast #1. We discussed libertarian theory, Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s libertarian views, argumentation ethics, immigration, and related matters. For further background on these topics see:
- Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide
- A Simple Libertarian Argument Against Unrestricted Immigration and Open Borders
- What Libertarianism Is
I also did a previous written interview with Martland for that site: Interview by The Libertarian.
love your stuff 🙂
Thought you might find a few of these points interesting – I think it’s worth a one minute click-and-scan…http://themonicaperezshow.com/2015/08/24/the-libertarian-immigration-conundrum/
(bet you didn’t know there’s an ancap talk show host on mainstream radio… I’m on WSB in Atlanta…within earshot of Auburn as luck would have it!)