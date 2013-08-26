≡ Menu

KOL075 | Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast, with Michael Shanklin: Argumentation Ethics, Homesteading, Private vs Personal Property

by on August 26, 2013
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:14:40 — 136.7MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 075.

This is my appearance on Michael Shanklin’s Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast with Michael Shanklin (Aug. 26, 2013). We discussed a variety of issues, as noted in the subject line. Some background material for these topics can be found at:

Our previous discussions: KOL 043 | Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast, with Michael Shanklin: Bitcoin, Legal Reform, Morality of Voting, Rothbard on Copyright  and KOL 025 | Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast, with Michael Shanklin: Intellectual Property, Ron Paul vs RonPaul.Com, Aaron Swartz, Corporatism.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

