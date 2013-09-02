KOL077 | The Unique Libertarian Framework: Homesteading, Scarcity, Conflict, Property Rights

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 077.

In this podcast, recorded during my morning constitutional (stroll/walk), I discuss my take on how best to view the libertarian idea: its origins and basic concepts, from homesteading to body-ownership, inalienability, intellectual property, “coercion” vs. aggression, state vs. government, tactics and strategy and terminology and semantics vs. substance, etc., drawing mostly on the ideas of Locke, Rothbard, and Hoppe.

Relevant links: