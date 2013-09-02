KOL077 | The Unique Libertarian Framework: Homesteading, Scarcity, Conflict, Property Rights

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:16 — 36.2MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 077.
In this podcast, recorded during my morning constitutional (stroll/walk), I discuss my take on how best to view the libertarian idea: its origins and basic concepts, from homesteading to body-ownership, inalienability, intellectual property, “coercion” vs. aggression, state vs. government, tactics and strategy and terminology and semantics vs. substance, etc., drawing mostly on the ideas of Locke, Rothbard, and Hoppe.
Relevant links:
- How We Come To Own Ourselves, Mises Daily (Sep. 7, 2006) (Mises.org blog discussion; audio version)
- The Problem with “Coercion”
- “What Libertarianism Is,” Mises Daily (August 21, 2009)
- Punishment and Proportionality: The Estoppel Approach, 12:1 Journal of Libertarian Studies 51 (Spring 1996).
- A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, Journal of Libertarian Studies 17, no. 2 (Spring 2003): 11-37
- On the Danger of Metaphors in Scientific Discourse
- “Intellectual Property Rights as Negative Servitudes,” Mises Economics Blog (June 23, 2011) (C4SIF)
- Hoppe, chs. 1-2 of A Theory of Socialism and Capitalism
- Fraud, Restitution, and Retaliation: The Libertarian Approach
- “Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 11 (Summer 1995), p. 132. (From an earlier note of mine about this: I have since changed my mind on the some of the issues regarding the Hayekian “knowledge problem” and Leoni’s work in this regard, as I have noted in subsequent articles, such as the Knowledge, Calculation, Conflict, and Law article, footnote 5. Oh, that I had heeded Jeff Herbener’s comments on an earlier manuscript, but I either got these comments too late, or did not fully appreciate them at the time. More information on the calculation debate.)