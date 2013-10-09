KOL087 | Voluntary Virtues Round Table Molyneux, Zeitgeist Etc.

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:57:20 — 214.9MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 087.
This was my appearance on Michael Shanklin’s Voluntary Virtues Vodcast. We talked about the Stefan Molyneux vs. Zeitgeist guy “Peter Joseph” etc. Jeff Tucker made an impromptu entrance at the end, discombobulating everyone, as is his wont.
Background:
- Zeitgeist Versus the Market – Peter Joseph Debates Stefan Molyneux
- Zeitgeist Examined: Peter Joseph/Stefan Molyneux Debate Analysis
- Peter Joseph on Stefan Molyneux: “The Art of Nonsense” | Pathology or Con-Artistry?