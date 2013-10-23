KOL089 | Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock radio: Intellectual Property, L. Neil Smith

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:54 — 68.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 089.
This is my appearance earlier today (10/23/2013) on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock radio show. We talked intellectual property, including libertarian sci-fi author L. Neil Smith’s pro-IP views (see The L. Neil Smith – FreeTalkLive Copyright Dispute; Smith, Unanimous Consent and the Utopian Vision or I Dreamed I Was a Signatory In My Maidenform Bra; Shire Society Forum, Topic: L. Neil Smith has Important Shire Business; L. Neil Smith, A New Covenant).
2013-10-23 Hour 2 Stephan Kinsella from Ernest Hancock on Vimeo.