KOL090 | Liberty on the Rocks-Houston: Intellectual Property

by on October 25, 2013
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 36:05 — 41.3MB)

LOTRKinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 090.

I spoke at Liberty on the Rocks-Houston last night on the topic of intellectual property. Nice crowd and a good time. I touched on a number of matters, from negative servitudes to positive rights. Zoe Russell and others did a great job running/arranging this. This is my own iPhone recording: not great quality, but mostly listenable. A better video/audio version ought to be forthcoming soon. In the meantime…. have fun.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

