KOL091 | Liberty Talk 002: Sheldon Richman on IP

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:50 — 162.7MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 091. This is the audio for episode 002 of Liberty Talk, a new weekly-ish Google hangout-based podcast with Jeffrey Tucker and me (Google Plus page; Youtube Channel). This week we talked to Sheldon Richman about Obamacare and the origin of his anti-IP views.
For more, see Sheldon’s articles:
- Sheldon Richman on Intellectual Property versus Liberty
- Intellectual “Property” Versus Real Property: What Are Copyrights and What Do They Mean for Liberty?, The Freeman (12 June 2009
- Patent Nonsense, The American Conservative (Jan. 1, 2012)
- Slave Labor and Intellectual Property: On a misplaced analogy, The Freeman Online(June 3, 2011)
See also the FEE debate Sheldon mentions in the discussion: Intellectual Property Rights Debate; the Paul Cwik piece mentioned is discussed here.