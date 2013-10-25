≡ Menu

KOL091 | Liberty Talk 002: Sheldon Richman on IP

by on October 25, 2013
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:50 — 162.7MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 091. This is the audio for episode 002 of Liberty Talk, a new weekly-ish Google hangout-based podcast with Jeffrey Tucker and me (Google Plus page; Youtube Channel). This week we talked to Sheldon Richman about Obamacare and the origin of his anti-IP views.

For more, see Sheldon’s articles:

See also the FEE debate Sheldon mentions in the discussion: Intellectual Property Rights Debate; the Paul Cwik piece mentioned is discussed here.

