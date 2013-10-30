KOL092 | Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast, with Michael Shanklin: Can You Trade Something You Don’t Own?

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 092.

This is my appearance on Michael Shanklin’s Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast with Michael Shanklin (Oct. 30, 2013). We discussed a variety of topics around IP and other issues, such as Can You Trade Something You Don’t Own?, Polycentrism, Contract theory, argumentation ethics, and so on. Some background material for these topics can be found at: