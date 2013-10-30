KOL092 | Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast, with Michael Shanklin: Can You Trade Something You Don’t Own?

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:17:09 — 80.8MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 092.
This is my appearance on Michael Shanklin’s Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast with Michael Shanklin (Oct. 30, 2013). We discussed a variety of topics around IP and other issues, such as Can You Trade Something You Don’t Own?, Polycentrism, Contract theory, argumentation ethics, and so on. Some background material for these topics can be found at:
- A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability, Journal of Libertarian Studies 17, no. 2 (Spring 2003): 11-37
- KOL 044 | “Correcting some Common Libertarian Misconceptions” (PFS 2011) (see slide 7)
- KOL 049 | “Libertarian Controversies Lecture 5″ (Mises Academy, 2011) (see slide 15)
- “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide,” Mises Daily (May 27, 2011)
- The Origin of “Libertarianism”
- Corporate Personhood, Limited Liability, and Double Taxation
- KOL 026 | FreeDomain Radio with Stefan Molyneux discussing Corporations and Limited Liability
- KOL 025 | Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast, with Michael Shanklin: Intellectual Property, Ron Paul vs RonPaul.Com, Aaron Swartz, Corporatism