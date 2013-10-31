KOL093 | Liberty Talk 003: Tucker & Kinsella Talk with a Fired Cop

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 25:59 — 29.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 093. This is the audio for episode 003 of Liberty Talk, a new weekly-ish Google hangout-based podcast with Jeffrey Tucker and me (Google Plus page; Youtube Channel). This week we talked to Justin Hanners, a fired Auburn, Alabama cop (see Citizens Behind Officer Justin Hanners). He dropped by Jeff’s office so we snagged a quick interview. He talks about police corruption and ticket quotas.