KOL097 | Double Crossed with Chuck Horton (IP)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 51:16 — 58.7MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 097.
This is my interview on the Double Crossed radio show with host Chuck Horton. We discussed a variety of intellectual property related issues, some centered on some of my previous speeches and courses, such as “The Intellectual Property Quagmire, or, The Perils of Libertarian Creationism,” Austrian Scholars Conference 2008 and Rethinking Intellectual Property: History, Theory, and Economics,” (Mises Academy, Mar. 22-April 26, 2011) (discussed on the Mises Blog in Study with Kinsella Online and in Rethinking Intellectual Property: Kinsella’s Mises Academy Online Course). See also Karl Fogel on the history of copyright.