KOL103 | This Week in Law 133: Beyonce, Bad Laws, and Breastaurants (2011)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 103.

This is my appearance as a Guest panelist on This Week in Law, Episode 133 (Oct. 13, 2011), entitled “Beyonce, Bad Laws, and Breastaurants.” The two hosts and fellow guest panelist were all lawyers. We had a wide-ranging two-hour discussion about a variety of legal and policy matters, including a number of IP problems covering patent, copyright, trademark, and even trade secret. We also discussed the Occupy Wall Street movement, Apple’s use of IP to squelch clones and competition, copyright threats against Beyonce for her dance moves, and many others as indicated by the links on the episode’s show notes.

The video is below; it’s also on the TWiL page for this episode; you can also subscribe to the audio or video podcast for this show; here’s their FaceBook page.

A few more backup links and points below about some of the issues discussed.

[previously discussed on the Mises blog]