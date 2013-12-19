≡ Menu

KOL109 | Liberty Talk 005: Adam Kokesh, Liberty.me, 3D Printing, IP

by on December 19, 2013
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 109. This is the audio for episode 005 of Liberty Talk, a weekly-ish Google hangout-based podcast with Jeffrey Tucker and me (Google Plus pageYoutube Channel). Though it’s been a month since our last one. Hey, it happens.

Today: we discuss Adam Kokesh and his recent brush with the “law” (see FDR2561), Liberty.me, 3D Printing, libertarian activism, nonscarce goods, intellectual property, The Mises Seminar Australia, trade secrets, and more.

Next week: we discuss Richard Posner, Richard Epstein, and the Chicago school, and their argument for IP.

  • Chris December 20, 2013, 6:07 am

    Tucker’s sound is way too low and yours is too loud. The content was good, but the sound was sadly quite bad.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

