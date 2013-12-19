KOL109 | Liberty Talk 005: Adam Kokesh, Liberty.me, 3D Printing, IP

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 109. This is the audio for episode 005 of Liberty Talk, a weekly-ish Google hangout-based podcast with Jeffrey Tucker and me (Google Plus page; Youtube Channel). Though it’s been a month since our last one. Hey, it happens.

Today: we discuss Adam Kokesh and his recent brush with the “law” (see FDR2561), Liberty.me, 3D Printing, libertarian activism, nonscarce goods, intellectual property, The Mises Seminar Australia, trade secrets, and more.

Next week: we discuss Richard Posner, Richard Epstein, and the Chicago school, and their argument for IP.