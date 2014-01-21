KOL111 | Interview with Daniel Rothschild: on Name-branding, trade secrets, voluntary slavery, and more

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:40 — 56.7MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 111.
This was my appearance on Daniel Rothschild’s youtube channel on Jan. 20, 2014; we discussed a variety of topics, getting really into the nitty-gritty of a lot of aspects of libertarian legal theory.
For some background on some issues discussed, see:
- Trademark versus Copyright and Patent, or: Is All IP Evil?
- The Libertarian Approach to Negligence, Tort, and Strict Liability: Wergeld and Partial Wergeld
- Fraud, Restitution, and Retaliation: The Libertarian Approach
Previous podcast with Daniel: KOL095 | Interview with Daniel Rothschild on Children’s Rights, Aggression, Contract Theory, Self-Ownership, Voluntary Slavery, and More. See also: KOL004 | Interview with Walter Block on Voluntary Slavery.