KOL111 | Interview with Daniel Rothschild: on Name-branding, trade secrets, voluntary slavery, and more

by on January 21, 2014
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 111.

This was my appearance on Daniel Rothschild’s youtube channel on Jan. 20, 2014; we discussed a variety of topics, getting really into the nitty-gritty of a lot of aspects of libertarian legal theory.

For some background on some issues discussed, see:

Previous podcast with Daniel: KOL095 | Interview with Daniel Rothschild on Children’s Rights, Aggression, Contract Theory, Self-Ownership, Voluntary Slavery, and More. See also: KOL004 | Interview with Walter Block on Voluntary Slavery.

