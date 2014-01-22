≡ Menu

KOL112 | Jack Criss Interview on the Voucher System (1989)

by on January 22, 2014
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:29 — 68.1MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 112.

From the vault. This is from 1989, an interview by my good friend Jack Criss, then host of a libertarian AM radio talk show on WJNT in Jackson, Mississippi (now the editor of BAMSouth). Jack interviewed lots of libertarian luminaries on that show, including Murray Rothbard and many others.

At the time of this podcast I was an LSU law student and was talking in favor of educational vouchers—something I completely disagree with now, by the way. But I had not yet at the time reached the full flower of my current Austro-libertarian-anarchist radicalism. To my ear, too, I think I had a thicker Louisiana accent back then.

Good times.

Share
{ 1 comment… add one }
  • Henrique Trecenti May 20, 2014, 8:21 am

    Mister Kinsella,
    I am a lawyer from Brazil and I am doing my masters degree program in law. I am writting about education and as a solution, the voucher system. I would like to know why do you completely disagree with it now? Could you help me with some information about it?
    I appreciate your job, and here in Brazil, we do not have in law schools, the Austro-libertarian-anarchist radicalism, as a way of thinking, unfortunately.
    Thank you,
    Henrique Trecenti.

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright