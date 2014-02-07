KOL116 | Voluntary Virtues with Michael Shanklin: Fraud, Contract

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 45:48 — 104.8MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 116.
This is my recent appearance on Michael Shanklin’s Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast with Michael Shanklin (my segment starts about around 1:11:23 of the video below). We discussed a variety of topics fraud and contract theory, and so on. Apparently Christopher Cantwell was on before I joined, but as we had had some words previously, he ducked out before I joined and then rejoined after I came on. It seemed a bit like an ambush to me, but I tried to be patient and explain things to him he was confused about, regarding fraud, his facebook page being taken down due to a complaint, contract and property theory, and so on.
Some background material for these topics can be found at:
- A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability;
- Fraud, Restitution, and Retaliation: The Libertarian Approach;
- What Libertarianism Is;
- The Libertarian Approach to Negligence, Tort, and Strict Liability: Wergeld and Partial Wergeld;
- Rand on IP, Owning “Values”, and “Rearrangement Rights”;
- Hoppe on Property Rights in Physical Integrity vs Value;
- “Aggression” versus “Harm” in Libertarianism.
FYI, this video is now private.