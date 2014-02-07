≡ Menu

KOL116 | Voluntary Virtues with Michael Shanklin: Fraud, Contract

by on February 7, 2014
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 116.

This is my recent appearance on Michael Shanklin’s Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast with Michael Shanklin (my segment starts about around 1:11:23 of the video below). We discussed a variety of topics fraud and contract theory, and so on. Apparently Christopher Cantwell was on before I joined, but as we had had some words previously, he ducked out before I joined and then rejoined after I came on. It seemed a bit like an ambush to me, but I tried to be patient and explain things to him he was confused about, regarding fraud, his facebook page being taken down due to a complaint, contract and property theory, and so on.

Some background material for these topics can be found at:

  • Ryne Everett March 21, 2015, 9:33 pm

    FYI, this video is now private.

