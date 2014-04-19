KOL121 | Better Red than Dead with Redmond Weissenberger: Copyright and Easter Egg Servitudes, and more

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:19 — 27.6MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 121.
I was interviewed by Redmond Weissenberger, of Mises Canada, for his Better Red than Dead podcast (iTunes). We discussed a variety of topics, including: store refuses to put boy’s name on an Easter egg because of a copyright concern because he shares a name with a famous soccer player, positive versus negative rights, Alexis de Tocqueville on servitudes and liberty, and intellectual property (IP) as negative servitudes; Ayn Rand’s confusion on property rights and IP; property as the least bad option; the impossibility of a post-scarcity world; the dispute over “privilege checking” and attempts to speak the language of progressives; Hoppe on immigration and monarchy.
More information on some of the topics discussed can be found in the following articles and blog posts:
- Boy named after Wayne Rooney not allowed personalised Easter egg due to ‘copyright law’
- Intellectual Property Rights as Negative Servitudes
- “Society will develop a new kind of servitude which covers the surface of society with a network of complicated rules, through which the most original minds and the most energetic characters cannot penetrate. It does not tyrannise but it compresses, enervates, extinguishes, and stupefies a people, till each nation is reduced to nothing better than a flock of timid and industrious animals, of which the government is the shepherd.” Alexis de Tocqueville
- Private Property, the Least Bad Option, by Joseph S. Diedrich
- Locke on IP; Mises, Rothbard, and Rand on Creation, Production, and ‘Rearranging’
- Ayn Rand on eminent domain
- The Problem with “Coercion”
- The Three Languages of Politics featuring Arnold Kling, Aaron Ross Powell, and Trevor Burrus
- On the Danger of Metaphors in Scientific Discourse
- Thomas Knapp re Hoppe and Carson
- Hoppe is Not a Monarchist
- “Abolishing forced integration requires the de-democratization of society and ultimately the abolition of democracy. More specifically, the power to admit or exclude should be stripped from the hands of the central government and reassigned to the states, provinces, cities, towns, villages, residential districts, and ultimately to private property owners and their voluntary associations.” Hoppe, Democracy, p. 148
- Kinsella, A Simple Libertarian Argument Against Unrestricted Immigration and Open Borders