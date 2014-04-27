KOL122 | Ed and Ethan Show: Net Neutrality, Aereo and copyright, Patents in Texas

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 122.

I appeared recently on the Canadian libertarian podcast Ed and Ethan: The Voice of Liberty in Canada (April 26, 2014) (I was a guest in 2012 and 2013 as well). We discussed the Aereo copyright case, IP in the Eastern District of Texas (see reporting by Joe Mullen), net neutrality, and other matters. This is my segment only; for the full show, go to Ed and Ethan’s show page for Episode 107.

For background: see Dropbox clarifies its policy on reviewing shared files for DMCA issues, and links above.