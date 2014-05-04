KOL124 | Patriot’s Lament Radio (Alaska) with Joshua Bennett: Anarchy, the State, Law, Rights and Order

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 124.

This is my appearance from last Saturday (April 26, 2014) on the Patriot’s Lament radio show in Alaska, with host Joshua Bennett. We discussed a variety of topics, including anarchy versus the state versus government, how anarchist societies would handle threats from states, the unique aspects of libertarianism and what sets it apart from all other political philosophies, and related topics. (Youtube)