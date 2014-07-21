≡ Menu

KOL133 | IP Bonanza on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock

by on July 21, 2014
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 133.

I appeared on Ernie Hancock’s show for all 3 hours of the July 9, 2014 episode to discuss intellectual property and related issues in detail. We discussed the constitutionality of IP, cryptocurrency/bitcoin, and related matters. This was a followup to the June 18 episode which featured Reed Jessen who was speaking about a way to fight patent trolls, which I called into.

My previous appearances on Ernie’s show: KOL089 | Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock radio: Intellectual Property, L. Neil Smith and KOL060 | Guest on Ernest Hancock’s Declare Your Independence radio show: intellectual property and libertarianism (2010).

