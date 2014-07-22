KOL135 | Life, Liberty and Proper Tea

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 135.

My discussion with Bernie Greene of the Life, Liberty and Proper Tea podcast, released July 18, 2014. From his shownotes:

“Stephan Kinsella has made some profound contributions to the liberty philosophy. Here we touch on the nature of law in a free society, IP, democracy vs other forms of tyranny and, of course, pipe smoking.

http://www.stephankinsella.com/

And this is Stephan’s podcast feed. It includes some incredibly interesting stuff including an entire lecture series on Libertarian Legal Theory. I’ve listened to many of the podcasts several times. Truly excellent stuff.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/kinsella-on-liberty/id595093254“